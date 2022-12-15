Tielemans’ career is at a complex, if crucial, moment, the Belgian midfielder having lost steam within Leicester City, partly due to his refusals to renew with the Premier League club. In addition, he did not have a good World Cup with the Belgian team, with which he even lost his title at the time and experienced a tough elimination in the first round.
Although, as mentioned at the beginning, beyond this sporting pothole in which his career has been stuck this season, his sports skills are outstanding and with 6 months of contract ahead with Leicester he aims to be one of the protagonists of the summer market because he will be a free agent and he has a lot of market. However, his future could resolve this winter, as his top suitor Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal wants to sign his arrival from now on-
The ‘Gunners’ are willing to put an offer of 20 million pounds on the table from Leicester City in January so that the English club can release Tielemans from now on and join Arteta’s squad to face the final stretch of the season where They will seek to consecrate the Premier League title. This offer could be more interested than it appears, because this way the ‘foxes’ would not lose Youri as a free agent and would enter resources to face the signing of Ounahi, the Moroccan jewel from Angers in France whom they have chosen as a replacement for the Belgian.
#Tielemans #step #closer #signing #Arsenal
