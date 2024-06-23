Cologne (dpa)

Youri Tielemans, the Belgian star, expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance, after its 2-0 victory over Romania in the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024).

The Belgium national team revived its hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the competition, currently being held in Germany, after its victory over its Romanian counterpart, in the second round of the fifth group of the group stage of the tournament.

The Belgium national team, which suffered a shock 0-1 loss to Slovakia in its opening match of the tournament last Monday, obtained the first 3 points in its journey in the group. “Scoring after two minutes gave us confidence. We are satisfied with the performance,” Tielemans said after the match, which was held at the RheinenergyStadion in Cologne.

The Belgian player, who opened the scoring for his country only 73 seconds into the match, added: “Of course we suffered. We have to work on scoring more goals.”

The coach said we need to be patient and have the ability to score. Tielemans became the holder of the fastest goal in Belgium’s history in the major competitions (European Nations, World Cup), after he broke the record of his teammate Romelu Lukaku, who scored after only 9 minutes during the team’s 3-0 victory over Russia in the group stage of the last edition of the European Nations (Euro). 2020.