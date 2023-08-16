Four in a month’s time: one or more people have provided for parking meters in Tiel in recent weeks. But instead of cracking them open for loose change, these folks are taking a more rigorous approach. The complete machine disappears from its place.

Of the four machines removed, three were found elsewhere quite damaged: number four is still missing. Two machines were not taken, but destroyed on the spot.

The working method is unique for the municipality of Tiel and the police. “Municipality and police have never encountered this form of crime in this way before,” the municipality said in a statement.

Replaced machine: 10,000 euros

This crime costs the city a lot of money. A parking meter in Tiel – they are emptied regularly – contains a maximum of about 200 euros in coins. Replacing such a machine costs the city about 10,000 euros each.

This replacement has to be done in several places. In the night of 17 to 18 July, the criminals struck in two places: two vending machines disappeared from the Waalkade and one was destroyed on the Achterweg. In the night of 23 to 24 July, a vending machine was stolen from the Taluud car park. The last theft and vandalism took place in the night of 9 to 10 August, both in the Poort van Santwijck car park on the Fabriekslaantje. See also 'Omtzigt was seen as a problem from the start', opposition wants clarification

‘This must have been noticed’

In addition to the physical damage, “it takes a lot of effort to keep the paid parking system operational in the city in these circumstances,” says Tiel. So far it has succeeded.

The city and the police ask residents to report it if they know or have seen anything related to the thefts or vandalism. After all: ‘Heavy equipment and brute force are probably used to move the vending machines from their place and break them open,’ says Tiel. “This should have been noticed.” If they see it happening, they are asked to call 911.