A woman makes a spectacular escape across a busy highway in Bangkok. The police later caught the perpetrator and gave details of the crime.

Bangkok – Surveillance cameras are supposed to ensure security in many cities around the world. They allow the authorities to keep an overview, especially in large cities. There are also thousands of cameras in Thailand’s capital Bangkok. One of them recorded an incredible moment that looked like a scene from a crime thriller. In the middle of a street, a woman suddenly jumped out of a car – and ran away.

The car from which the woman ran away had just been involved in a rear-end collision. The driver of the car was just approaching the other vehicle involved in the accident, which was directly in front of his car. When the man, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, stood at the passenger door of the front car, the woman, who was apparently tied up, took advantage of the moment. She tore open the car door of the car that had crashed into it. She ran away in the middle of the busy traffic on the highway in Bangkok.

Surveillance camera films incredible moment: Tied up woman jumps out of car on highway and runs away

It seemed as if she was looking for help from other road users. The woman repeatedly seemed to try to contact the occupants of various cars. That didn’t work at first, several cars just kept driving. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the driver of a yellow car became aware of the woman in distress and finally let her get in. He drove the woman to the police, who took care of her.

According to police, it was a young Chinese woman. According to her own statement, she had been kidnapped by the driver of the small car the day before. The kidnapper had taken her to an ATM. Presumably with the intention of extorting money from the kidnapped woman. A short time later, several police officers located the man in the blue T-shirt and arrested him. He was led away in handcuffs. According to initial findings, the kidnapping victim escaped without serious injuries despite her spectacular escape over the highway.

