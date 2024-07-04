There is good news for the Cruz Azul Football Club and everything seems to indicate that, according to the information revealed by 365scores Mexicothe multi-functional Mexican midfielder Luis Romo could return to La Noria from the Monterrey Football Club.
The media assures that the agreement is closed in exchange for 7 million dollars and only details remain to be finalized between the board and agent to link the player until 2028, in that way it would be a matter of time before the official announcement is made.
At 29 years old, the player can play as a midfielder, pivot and center back. He previously played for the youth teams and first team of Querétaro and was on loan in Maroons of Sonorawhile his last stage in the Celestial Machine was two years between 2020 and 2022.
He spent the last two and a half years in the Sultana del Norte with the Pandilla, where he has played 105 matches, contributing six goals and giving 14 assists.
blunt He comes from playing the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican national team and played in all three group stage matches. In addition, he has been a regular for the Tricolor since 2019 and since then has participated in 54 matches, scoring five goals.
