🚨🚂 LUIS ROMO ONE SIGNATURE FROM CRUZ AZUL

As has been confirmed @365scoresMXCruz Azul has “full agreement in principle” to sign Luis Romo.

Agreement closed between Directors for 7 million dollars.

Details are being finalized with Player Agent for signing until 2028.

VERY CLOSE Luis Romo…

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 4, 2024