Ciudad de Juárez.- It was on the morning of this Saturday when a neighbor of the Hacienda de las Torres subdivision located three women with their throats cut and tied inside a house whose door was open.

According to police sources, the neighbor was struck by the fact that the main entrance to the building was open. When he entered to find out what was going on inside, he found the bodies of the three young women, for which he called the authorities of Juarez City.

One of the officers explained to the local media that the bodies correspond to women whose ages vary between 20 and 25 years, however, they have not yet been identified.

The discovery occurred in a building located on Hacienda del Encanto and Hacienda Santa Lucía streets.

So far, there are 86 intentional homicides in Ciudad Juárez, counting this new crime.