Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the first hours of this Wednesday, March 30, a young man was shot to death in the sector Meadows of the South in the periphery of the colony.

The report was made by local residents who reported several firearm detonations. Municipal Police and Red Cross paramedics attended the report and found the young man, but nothing could be done because he no longer had vital signs.

It was detailed that the now deceased is a young man of approximately 21 years of age and was found face down, tied hand and foot.

Read more: A beaten and naked man is abandoned in Infonavit Las Flores, Culiacán

As characteristics, it was reported that he had a slim complexion, black hair and was wearing green shorts and a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt. So far he remains unknown.