Finally there is an official game with ATP and WTA licenses: Tie-break. This new franchise dedicated to the world of tennis will put you in the shoes of one of the many champions, such as Sinner, Alcaraz or Djokovic – or maybe a future champion – so you can show everyone that you have the blood of a number one.

After Topspin 2K25, Match point and many titles that unfortunately did not manage to really shine, many tennis fans they place all their hopes in this new sports title. But will Tiebreak hold out, or will it give in? Here is our review of the game.

Lack of foundations

Tiebreak offers the tennis experience to three hundred and sixty degrees: you can play a quick match, live a career or the official tournaments, play online or try to win the Djokovic Slam Challenge. As always, in this case we preferred to start calmly and understand the basics of the game thanks to the tutorialsbut it must be said that you will not really learn how to play, it will be more information that you will need to be able to play without getting too nervous.

One of the elements that we noticed was a little more complex to understand is the service. This is because it is explained that to make the “perfect serve” you will have to wait for the circle to tighten around the ball (but instead you will have to wait for it to flash green). If you fail to do this, the serve will go to the net. Not to mention that when you change the type of serve between Dish, Kick And Slicethe opponent will move in a certain direction before you start serving, which makes it a Tiebreak. definitely unrealistic.

But even the return of the service has a problem that concerns the animations: when you have to receive, you just have to press a button to send the ball to the opponent’s court. But when this happens, you will be stuck in the animation for a momentwhich will prevent you from making a trade. Sometimes, however, when you press the button to hit the ball, your character will be attached to the ball and its model it will move in an almost unnatural way towards the ball to hit it (another thing that decreases the realism of the game). The worst thing is that, unfortunately, it is not a title that focuses entirely on an arcade nature, on the contrary.

As for the most interesting mode, the careerTiebreak will let you play as a tennis player, or you can create your own avatar from scratch. Character customization is very limited, but we had a lot of fun changing the backpack and racket holder colors. But in this game mode there is a design problem that is impossible not to notice: it is not possible to change the statistics of your tennis player. Let me explain, it is normal for the character to make some level up after every tournamentbut these levels will not have no impact whatsoever on statistics, which makes Career mode useless.

The absolute novelty of Tiebreak is certainly the Djokovic Slam Challengewhich will make you Relive the history of the champion. Once completed, you can also decide to replay it to change the course of the story. The problem is that the gameplay of the game is always little entertainingand above all full of problems that make this concept little brilliant.

This is because, as we have already said, there is already little realism. This is noticeable from the poor physics of the ball – which does not change if the playing field is different – or the poor precision of the movements, but even from the fact that you can take advantage of the animation hook to “break everything” and be able to perform shots that in reality would be almost impossible. Furthermore, even if there is a bar staminain reality it is useless, since it recharges at 100% after every point. Which will allow you to run from one side of the field to the other without too many worries.

Handsome but doesn’t dance

Tiebreak is not a bad game, or at least it’s not from a graphical point of view. The animations and faces of the various athletes are quickly recognizable, and models are quite detailed even in-game. There are also a lot of different sound effects that have been taken from real matches that add to the realism of the game, but that doesn’t match up with everything else.

From this point of view it is It is impossible to deny that the title has potentialas well as the gameplay, but it is still too rough to be considered more than sufficient. So we can only hope for a series of updates from Big Ant Studios that will fix the various problems, because as it stands Tiebreak at the moment, it can’t keep up with other sports games. Which is a real shame, since we finally have a game on the shelves that on paper should be the EA FC 25 of tennis, but which is far too full of problems to even be able to compare them.