The umpteenth duel for the permanence in the Second Division ended in a draw, a draw that does not take Real Zaragoza out of poverty and that keeps Cartagena penultimate, two points below the relegation border. In a match without football and alternate dominance, the Aragonese team showed once again that it is not up to the task in the confrontations against direct rivals and that it will have to fight for its survival until the last day. Cartagena, meanwhile, breaks its streak of three consecutive defeats away from home, but it has not just taken a decisive step either.

French for Jair was the only novelty in the eleven of Juan Ignacio Martínez, who insisted on Álex Alegría against all odds, while Cartagena presented up to three changes in its line-up: Marc Martínez relieved Chichizola in goal and Andújar and José Ángel supplied the sanctioned Raúl Navas and the injured Clavería, respectively. In addition, Luis Carrión once again left the veteran Rubén Castro, the fourth top scorer in the category, on the bench.

The game was another crucial battle for salvation, but it was Cartagena that galloped off against Zaragoza asleep and without tension. And so, at seven minutes Cristian Álvarez had to use himself thoroughly before a José Ángel missile, after a foul that the Argentine goalkeeper had cleared with his fists. A scare that made the JIM team react, which responded about a quarter of an hour with a chopped header from Narváez two meters from the small area that went out with everything in its favor.

From there to the intermission hardly anything happened, because the Zaragoza defense, with Francés in an omnipresent plan, gave no option to the Albinegros attackers and because Álex Alegría is a complete nullity: he neither wins a ball nor ever reaches finishing positions.

After the break, Croatian Datkovic’s injury to an ankle forced Carrión to admit Carlos David, who, at game time, was about to open the scoring in a corner seconds before Bermejo replied by sending to the clouds a heads up with Marc Martínez, on the clearest occasion of the entire match. There Zaragoza had the victory in their pocket. Immediately afterwards, JIM suddenly relieved Zapater, in a gray night, and the inoperative Alegría – a goal in eleven days – and gave entry to Sanabria and Iván Azón in a race already desperate for victory. Carrión’s response was immediate: Rubén Castro and Gallar entered through Cristian and De Blasis to agitate the visiting attack.

But although Azón fought everything and made more than enough merits to be a starter, nothing happened and the match died in a very dangerous draw for Real Zaragoza against the calendar ahead.