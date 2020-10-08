Aging is a natural process and in fact it cannot be stopped. But everyone wants that his old age cannot be seen from his face at all. Women are especially worried about their growing age because they always want to look younger. In such a situation, she often uses laser treatment or skin titaning cream to keep her skin tight and tighten her skin. But both of these are quite heavy on your pocket. Therefore, you should first try to tighten the skin through home remedies.

Multani mitti is also a treatment among those home remedies, which has been going on since the days of grandmother and grandmother. It is nothing short of a magic wand for skin other than hair. It is a powerful healing clay with active ingredients, which absorbs impurities such as sebum, sweat, oil, and dirt from accumulated pores. With the use of multani mitti you can get rid of spots and pimples. It also enhances your skin tone. If you have never used this fragrant clay before, then let us tell you about some face packs of this clay, which will give miraculous results to your skin. So let’s get started!

Milk and Multani Mitti Face Mask: Multani soil improves skin tone and also helps in fighting pimples, tanning etc. It removes excess oil from the skin and stimulates blood circulation on your face. Adding milk to it can make your skin smooth, soft.

material

2-3 tablespoons Multani Mitti

2 tablespoons milk

recipe: Add milk to multani mitti powder and make a smooth paste. Apply this paste evenly on your face. Allow it to dry for 10–12 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water.

Egg White and Multani Mitti Face Pack: This homemade face pack is one of the best skin titaning home remedies. Egg whites are very effective for making the skin tight. At the same time, you already know about the properties of Multani soil. So know the method of making face pack.

necessary ingredients:

A whole egg

1 teaspoon milk

1 teaspoon multani mitti powder



recipe: First take one egg white yolk and 1 tablespoon multani mitti, add some milk and make a smooth, thick paste. Then apply this pack on the entire face and then let it dry naturally. When the face pack dries, wash the face with plain water. Repeat this treatment at least once a week for facial tone.

Turmeric and Multani Mitti Face Pack: Today’s daily exposure to dust, contaminants and chemicals causes a lot of damage to our skin. As a result of this, fine lines, wrinkles, pimples and scorched skin appear on the skin. For this you should use this multani mitti face pack. For centuries, turmeric has been a major ingredient for making the skin shiny. Turmeric has anti-biotic, anti-fungal, anti-aging, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against infection in your skin.

necessary ingredients

1 teaspoon Multani Mitti Powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

rose water

recipe: First, add turmeric to multani mitti. After this, add rose water to it to make a paste. When a thick paste is ready, apply the paste well on the entire face. After this, let the pack dry naturally. When the face pack dries, wash the face with plain water.

Honey and Multani Mitti Face Pack: The reason for the loosening of the skin is usually the slowing of the pace of collagen formation in the skin. At the same time, in the early stages it appears as wrinkles and crow feet. Use this face pack to tighten the skin.

necessary ingredients

1 teaspoon Multani Mitti

1 teaspoon rose water

1/2 teaspoon honey

recipe: First, mix honey and rose water in multani mitti and prepare a thick paste. After this, wash the face and apply this pack on your entire face. Now leave it to dry. When the packs are completely dry, wash the face with water. Repeat this treatment daily for best results. To avoid aging scars on the skin, you also need to take some precautions and follow some tips:

Always keep your skin well-toned and moisturized as it prevents the skin from becoming dry and lifeless.

Make sure that you eat fresh vegetables and fruits to nourish your skin.

Drink at least 8 glasses of water regularly to keep the skin tight.

Also prohibit the consumption of foods like alcohol, cigarettes, junk food and caffeine.

Scrub at least 1 time a week and also do facial exercises.