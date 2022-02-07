The world of smartwatches has been growing steadily for many years now, and more and more companies are deciding to launch products known as “wearable“, With various types of declensions of the term, the most famous of which is that of smart bandwhere companies like Xiaomi reign undisputed. However, as regards watches, generally more expensive and bulky, but certainly with better potential, the offer is certainly not small, and while dozens of companies try to show their vision of the products in question, there are sometimes some guarantee brands, which aiming at the medium-high range (more than € 200 approx) always manage to please consumers. An example is Mobvoi, which with its own devices and ecosystem of applications and features has managed to conquer many users all over the world, who are using the smart watches in question. The company recently launched its own Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultraa device that in some ways offers the best, with very few compromises, and which we want to talk about in this dedicated review.

Quality and functionality

Ever since the unboxing of the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra, as we want to point out at the beginning of this review, we realized how the device has guts to spare, given the quality of the materials, although obviously the real news reside inside the dial. You can buy it on the platform of Amazon going there at this link. Let’s talk this time about a very elegant and inconspicuous black rubber bracelet, easily replaceable, which, however, is already very different from other offers seen on the market of smart watches and bracelets, as it does not create friction with the skin in any way, causing scratches, and indeed it is soft at the right point to avoid damage and weight while wearing the jewel. This may not actually be suitable for those with particularly small wrists, given its rather generous dimensions of 47 x 48 x 12.3, which are ultimately a strong point, as they greatly improve the usability.

In general, however, there is no mention of real incompatibility, and indeed, thanks to the bracelet supplied, it is possible to wear the device comfortably, which despite a weight that you need to get used to is not uncomfortable at all. While in the lower part there are four compartments for charging, in the upper part we obviously find the dial. The battery from 577mAh is optimized in the best way to last many days, this not only thanks to a well-made system (which will soon update to WearOS 3keeping up with the times), but also for the presence of a double display.

There isn’t much that is missing

No, the smartwatch Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra We are talking about in this review does not really have two different screens, even if they are actually present two panels stacked one above the other. All this happens because a screen is presented as monochrome, useful only for displaying basic information and saving on the battery, especially when doing sports, but this is accompanied by a AMOLED really interesting, with faithful images, easy to see even in light, and really quality touch. In this way, we speak of a duration of even multiple days, which is added to all the other excellent qualities of the device in question.

The Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra in fact it offers a real armor, and being really difficult to damage, it also wins certification IP68 against water and dust. During our uses, the speakers and the microphone present (useful for interacting directly from the bracelet) did not in fact have any kind of problem, as well as the adjustment keys. Inside the dial we find the platform Snapdragon Wear 4100even if they are present two Mobvoi processorswhich avoid any type of slowdown – once again optimizing the battery – and optimal use of the device and all the apps present, a front on which the company has invested a lot, especially in the field of sport.

1 GB RAM it is more than enough, even if the only ones About 4 GB available (compared to the 8 present, half of whom are occupied) can turn up their noses at those who would have wanted to save a lot of content on the device. They are not missing Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFCalso accompanied by other technologies that make the product complete from every point of view, justifying its price certainly not for all budgets, but absolutely suitable for what is offered.