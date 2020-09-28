A glycopeptide antibiotic drug named Teicoplanin has given rise to a new hope in the treatment of corona virus. Recent research has shown that this drug can prove to be 10 times more effective than the drugs currently in use. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has claimed this after researching 23 drugs. The Kusum School of Biological Sciences of IIT-D screened 23 drugs used for the corona virus. According to news agency PTI, when compared to the effect of Teicoplanin from other drugs, it was found that this drug is more than 10 times more effective.

IIT Delhi professor Ashok Patel was leading the study. Patel said, “The effect of ticoplanin was compared to other drugs. Ticoplanin was found to be 10–20 times more potent against the rest of the main drugs used against SARS-COV-2, such as hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir.” This research has also appeared in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules. Dr. Pradeep Sharma of AIIMS was also a part of this research.

One group of mice was injected with vaccine. Then after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, no virus was detected in the lungs but some portion of the viral RNA was detected. In comparison, mice given nasal vaccine did not have enough viral RNA in their lungs to be measured. Studies also suggest that nasal vaccine also promotes IgC and mucosal IgA defenders, which help the vaccine to be effective.

Usually intramuscular (injected) vaccines trigger a weak mucosal response because they have to bring the immune cells of the rest of the organs to the site of infection. They are easier to make and distribute on a larger scale than common vaccines. If it is to use the same production technique, then influenza vaccine is used.

The nasal vaccine forces your immune system to make proteins in the blood and nose that fight the virus. The doctor will spray the vaccine with a thin syringe (without needle) in your nose. This vaccine starts working in about two weeks. The nasal medicine is rapidly absorbed into the nasal mucosa (moist tissue), then transported throughout the body via arteries or blood veins.

The technologies developing nasal and oral vaccine are less. It is also not clear how much vaccine will be required to compete with Kovid-19. A very small amount of the drug goes into the body through nasal spray. The nasal vaccine made for the flu is effective on children but weakens in adults.





Research at a higher level is needed: Expert

Teicoplanin is a glycopeptide antibiotic. This medicine is highly used to treat Gram-positive bacterial infections in humans with a low toxic profile. It has also received approval from the Food and Drug Administration of America. Professor Patel of IIT Delhi said, “Recently there has been a clinical study with ticoplanin at the Sapienza University in Rome. To determine what is the role of ticoplanin against Kovid-19, in large scale different stages. Need to study on Kovid patients. ”

With more than 82 thousand new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of Kovid cases in India has crossed 6 million. According to data released on Monday morning by the Union Ministry of Health, there are a total of 60,74,702 cases of corona infection in the country. Of these, 9,62,640 cases are still active while 50,16,520 people have been discharged after recovery. The death toll has reached 95,542 with 1,039 patients dying in the last 24 hours. The country has a recovery rate of 82.58 percent, the highest in the world. At the same time, the death rate has come down to 1.57 percent.

