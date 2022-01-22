The next world championship of Formula E will see the official entry of new drivers ready to realize their experience in the highest category reserved for electric single-seaters. Among these there is also the young man Daniel Ticktum, coming from two years spent in Formula 2. In truth, the future of the Briton could also develop in Formula 1, where, until last August, he had held the role of test driver for the Williams. A marriage that ended abruptly after the insults addressed to Nicholas Latifi, such as to push the Grove team to split the contract with the same Ticktum, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

A story that has therefore removed the 1999 class from the Circus, but which has nevertheless opened the doors of Formula E to him, where he will make his debut at the wheel of the Chinese team Nio. In an interview reported by racefans.net, the British remarked on the personal thought according to which the outgoing pilots from Formula 2, as in his case, they will have good opportunities to enter the top electric championship compared to the Circus.

In addition to this, Ticktum also underlined a certain responsibility for not being able to realize the dream of F1: “I try to avoid talking about F1 as much as possible – He admitted – but to get there the stars must be perfectly aligned. There are a number of reasons why I didn’t make it: some have matured for my faults, others do not. However, as we all know, the world is heading in a certain direction, not to mention motorsport. In terms of developments and innovations, I feel that the Formula E will become more and more relevant During the years. As I said, F1 didn’t work for me, but I believe there are few other places better than Formula E, honestly”.