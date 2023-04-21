Talent never exploded

Among the talented young drivers who have come close to Formula 1 in recent years without ever managing to get there, there is certainly also Dan Ticktum. The Englishman born in 1999 was considered a prodigy in karts and minor formulas, as evidenced by the two consecutive victories collected in Macao in 2017 and 2018. Then, however, some empty passes in terms of results and above all a character not exactly prone to diplomacy and the politically correct prevented him from taking the leap towards the Circus, ‘forcing him’ to settle for continuing his professional career in Formula E, with the NIO team.

No inferiority complex

However, Ticktum does not seem to underestimate the electric series compared to the ‘big circus’, especially as regards the level of the riders who race in it. Interviewed by the English site Independent, On the contrary, the 23-year-old from Lodi didn’t spare a few stinging shots at Formula 1 and its protagonistshighlighting how the quality of those who race in Formula E is in no way inferior to the most famous Circus drivers. “I think Formula E is one of the few categories in the world where all the drivers are paid like real professionals. The fact that we all get paid speaks for itself.”commented.

Valuation differences

“There are some Formula 1 drivers who in my opinion shouldn’t be there – added the former talent of the Red Bull Academy, then unloaded from the Milton Keynes stable – and I think there are other Formula E drivers who should be there (in F1)”. The vice-champion of the 2018 European F3, who was beaten by Mick Schumacher in that championship after a season full of surprises and controversies, is sure that a big role in the Circus is played by those who can secure solid financial support.

Money can help

“When it comes down to this level, we’re all, shall we say, above 99% talent – underlined the bearer of the Chinese team – but if someone comes up who is at 98.7% and has £10m on their side, then that helps, and they can probably do about as good a job as the guy who got kicked out.”. Another element that gives value to Formula E, according to Tictkum, is the closeness of performance between the cars: “When I qualify in the rear or make a small mistake, it’s like you say to myself: ‘Ok, I’m in the rear, but maybe only for half a tenth’. We’re all very close, so it’s not so disheartening to be at the bottom in Formula E, compared to another category.”.