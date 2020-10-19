Pakistan’s Ticketock star Jannat Mirza has recently shifted from Pakistan to Japan. Jannat is the first Pakistani user to have more than 10 million followers at Tiktok. Fans are very upset due to Jannat’s shift to Japan and they want Jannat to come to Pakistan soon. But Jannat says that the mindset of the Pakistani people is bad, so she does not want to come back.

Actually, when Pakistan banned Tiktok, Jannat was in Japan and now she wants to stay there. Janta told this when a fan commented on his post, when are you coming to Pakistan? Mirza replied, I have shifted to Japan now.

When Fan asked the reason for this, Jannat said, because Pakistan is a lovely country but the mentality of the people there is not good.

Tiktok said this when banned

Earlier, when Ticketok was banned, Jannat said, “I also want Tiktok to be banned but it should not be banned on permanent basis.” Many people’s livelihood also runs through this application and due to this app, many new talented people get to know about it.