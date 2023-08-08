Ticks | Ticks that “force” people to stop eating meat are becoming more common around the world – An expert explains what symptoms a meat allergy causes

Alpha-gal sugar, which is found in the meat of mammals, ends up in the human body through a tick bite. The human body does not have it, and the result is an allergic reaction. So far, only a few people suffering from alpha-gal syndrome have been found in Finland, but there are already hundreds in Sweden.

Tick ​​bites the resulting red meat allergy is becoming a major public health problem, warned the United States CDC, the agency responsible for disease control and prevention in his recent report.

According to a recent publication by the CDC, up to 450,000 Americans have been diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome (AGS). Sufferers get allergic symptoms after eating red meat.

The symptoms can be very strong.

There are also people suffering from the syndrome in Finland. According to an article in Duodecim magazine published a couple of years ago, few infections had been detected in Finland at that time.

In Sweden, however, there were already several hundred people who fell ill in 2021.

Hus, a specialist in lung diseases and allergology Hilkka Viitanen according to, no increase in alpha-gal syndrome has been observed in Finland in the last couple of years.

“The situation has not changed, at least here in the Helsinki region. There are still a few people suffering from the syndrome,” says Viitanen.

“The infections have been acquired in the country. These have been adults who travel a lot in the archipelago, whose tick bites were received there.”

of AGS is caused by the alpha-gal sugar compound, which is found in the meat of mammals, i.e. beef, pork and lamb, which are commonly used as food. There is some alpha-gal in dairy products as well.

The official name of alpha-gal is galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose.

Alpha gallium does not occur naturally in the human body, so when sugar gets there, the body’s immune defense reacts against it. The result is an allergic reaction.

Symptoms can vary considerably from person to person. According to the CDC, symptoms can include rashes, nausea and indigestion. In severe cases, breathing may become difficult and blood pressure may drop, in which case the condition may even be life-threatening.

According to Viitanen, Alga-gal syndrome is exceptional in that the allergic reaction is caused by a sugar compound. Generally, the causes of allergies are proteins, which are found in, for example, pollen.

What makes alpha-gal syndrome tricky is that it is hard to recognize.

“The problem is that the allergic reaction came late. It usually takes half an hour for food allergies, but in this syndrome it can take up to six hours after a meal,” says Viitanen.

“That’s why it’s not easy to connect an allergic reaction to eating meat. If the connection is understood, the syndrome is easy to find out with a blood test.”

Once a red meat allergy has been diagnosed, the sufferer should avoid eating red meat at least initially. Seizures are normally treated with medication.

However, according to Viitanen, it has been found that the allergy subsides over the years.

“Different individuals react differently. For some of the sick, it is not a final ban on eating meat, and they may be able to eat meat later.”

Alpha-gal syndrome in the United States has been associated with one tick species in particular, Amblyomma americanumto bite.

According to Viitanen, tick species that spread alpha-gal syndrome have been observed in Europe, Africa and Australia as well.

In the United States, however, alpha-gal infections have received the most attention.

“It is possible that the increase in infections in the United States is simply due to the fact that people already know how to suspect and detect infections there even better. US researchers also initially discovered the connection between the syndrome and the tick.”

Although the occurrence of alpha-gal syndrome is known to be linked to a tick bite, according to Viitanen, the mechanism of infection is not yet known exactly.

“It is thought that alpha gallium is transferred to the tick when it sucks blood from a mammal. Then when a tick bites a person, the afga galia would be transferred to the person with the saliva.”

in Finland there are two species that attach to humans, the wood tick and the taiga tick. Their prevalence has increased considerably in Finland during the last 10–15 years.

There are now more ticks in the traditional tick areas in Åland, southwestern Finland and the coast, and the range is slowly expanding to the north and east.

Ticks have even been found in northern Lapland’s Muonio, Heta, Nellimi and Kaamase.

Alpha-gal syndrome can be prevented in the same way as two other tick-borne diseases, borreliosis and tick-borne encephalitis.

When moving in nature, it is good to wear protective clothing, and the legs of long pants should be tucked under socks.

After spending time outside, it’s a good idea to check the skin carefully for ticks. You should always remove the tick from the skin immediately.

Correction August 8 at 11:53: Ingress previously stated incorrectly that the human body does not recognize alpha-gal. The immune system recognizes sugar, considers it foreign and reacts by causing allergic symptoms.

Read more: Ticks are scary, but this is just the beginning: There are a lot more of them