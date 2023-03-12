Top European football as we know it will inevitably change in the coming years. But which way is it going? In the series ‘Olies sheiks and Super Leagues’, AD Sportwereld outlines the dangers and the opportunities. Today part 1 with the Belgian professor Robby Houben. “UEFA’s total monopoly in football is almost unsustainable in the long term.”

#Ticking #bomb #European #top #football #bigger #Bosman #ruling