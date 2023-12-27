He Team 5 has generated great expectations for the three concerts they will give at the National Stadium in 2024 regarding its 51st anniversary of founding. A few days ago, tickets for the group's first show at the venue went on sale and in less than three hours the tickets were sold out, which saddened several of their followers, so two more dates were opened. Now, in the midst of Christmas celebration in the country, several Peruvians decided to surprise their relatives by giving them a ticket to see live 'The golden group'.

Did Peruvians give Group 5 tickets to their parents?

The Christmas holidays They are a reason for families to gather and celebrate together. Giving gifts is already part of the culture of this celebration, and this year dozens of Peruvians apparently had the same idea and decided to give their relatives tickets to attend Group 5 concerts.

The same group was in charge of sharing this fact in their stories and they published all the photographs and videos that their followers sent them showing the precise moment in which they gave their parents the tickets to go to one of their shows. “I decided to surprise my parents by giving them tickets to see Group 5”, “What better Christmas gift than taking them”, “See you at the concert, mom”, are some of the comments that accompanied the fans' stories. .

When will the 3 Group 5 concerts be?

In the first instance, Group 5 had agreed on a single concert at the National Stadium that was going to take place on April 6 at 8:00 pm Given the great reception that the event had and the tickets were sold out, the orchestra decided to open a second one. date that will be April 5.

However, after there were no more tickets, a third date was inaugurated for Sunday, April 7. So far no details have been provided about the possibility of a fourth concert.

Group 5 will celebrate its 51st anniversary at the National Stadium. Photo: Group 5/Instagram

What recognition did Group 5 receive?

Part of the members of the Team 5 They were considered within the list of the 50 most creative in Peru, made by Forbes Magazine in our country. Thus, on the Instagram account, the orchestra thanked this recognition.

“We want to thank Forbes Peru magazine for recognizing the hard work during 2023 of our music producer Elmer Yaipén, musical director Andy Yaipén and our sound engineer and singer Christian Yaipén, as part of 'The 50 most creative in Peru'. We will continue working and giving our best to provide the public with a quality show and production. Team 5!”was the text that the musical group made