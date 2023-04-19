“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has been breaking it at the box office, but thousands still haven’t seen it. If you are one of those who wants to chant “Peaches” or perhaps enjoy the controversial “The Exorcist of the Pope”, then you will be interested to know that the Film Festivalcelebration sponsored by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (Anasaci) in which you can find tickets from 6 soles. Of course, this is not the only offer you will find. Next, we tell you more details.

Cinema at 6 soles: when and where to buy tickets?

According to anasaci, from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 April, all the cinema chains in Peru (Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinepolis and more) will offer tickets from S/6.00 for regular 2D formats in their theaters. Meanwhile, special services such as 3D, Xtreme, Prime and 4DX will have a half price discount.

On the other hand, tickets can be purchased from Friday, April 21 on all the platforms established by the establishments, both for virtual and in-person purchases.

Movie tickets at 6 soles: terms and conditions

Although all the cinema chains have joined the Film Festival, you should keep in mind that there are certain terms and conditions that are handled differently depending on the chain you have chosen. For example, Cinemark has been very specific with its rules:

“Promotion valid on April 24, 25 and 26, 2023 (Film Festival). For online purchases, the Cinemark chain will have an online surcharge of S/ 0.50 per ticket and S/ 0.50 per transaction that includes confectionery products. It applies to all movies on the billboard ”, he indicated.

“Valid in person (ticket offices) and online (web and app). Applies to 2D formats and 2DXD rooms. 3D format at half price. Prices vary by day and by theater. Does not apply to pre-sales outside the days of the Film Festival. Does not apply with other discounts and/or promotions. It does not apply to alternative content,” he added.

