Full and spectacular atmosphere in Nervión to say goodbye to the best player in the history of Sevilla FC



12/28/2024



Updated at 9:08 p.m.





He atmosphereAs expected, it will be spectacular at the Nervión coliseum to pay tribute to his myth. Sevilla FC has reported that Tickets for the farewell of Jesús Navas have been sold out. After tickets were made available to the general public this Saturday, and after the initial process with members and subscribers, the ‘no tickets’ sign has been hung for the event that will serve to bid farewell to the great captain next Monday. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Nervion Coliseum and will have numerous surprises, as well as all the colleagues and protagonists who have been part and have been important, special, for the prolific and successful career of Jesús Navas.

Navas, who played his last official match as a professional at the Santiago Bernabéu, closes the cycle with 705 games as a Sevilla player. He won eight titles with Nervión: four UEFA Europa Leagues, two Copas del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup, adding to all that what he achieved with the Spanish team – the most successful in history with four other titles. .

There will, therefore, be a full and unparalleled atmosphere in Nervión to bid farewell to the best player in the history of Sevilla FC as he deserves on an afternoon that promises surprises and emotions on the surface.