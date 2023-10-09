Home page World

The long-awaited tickets for the prestigious football match between Germany and Turkey are now available.

The match, which will take place on November 18th in Berlin’s historic Olympic Stadium, promises to be a sporting highlight of the year.

The encounter between the two football nations has a long and exciting history. Loud NEXTG.tv The teams have met each other 21 times so far, with Germany recording 14 wins. The last meeting in Cologne in October 2020 ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw. The upcoming game in November offers the perfect opportunity for both teams to once again demonstrate their skills and create unforgettable football moments.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann will test his team against Turkey in Berlin on November 18th. © Jörg Halisch/dpa

Tickets for the football event on November 18, 2023: Germany against Turkey

Tickets for this top event are now available on the DFB ticket portal and via the official ticket hotline. Prices vary depending on the category and range from 25 to 100 euros. Reduced tickets are available between 18 and 80 euros, while children up to and including 14 years old can get in the cheapest category for just 10 euros.

There are also special offers for fan club members. You can purchase your tickets via the DFB ticket portal or the free fan club hotline. The fan block, which is located in blocks R2, R3, S1 and S2, will certainly create a unique atmosphere again.

A special evening for the new national coach Julian Nagelsmann

The game against Turkey will also have special significance for the new national coach Julian Nagelsmann, as it will be his first home appearance in this role. It remains to be seen what tactical decisions he will make and how the team will perform under his leadership.

In a recently published Instagram-Post, Julian Nagelsmann commented on his new role as national coach. He wrote: “I am very happy and incredibly proud to now be the coach of the DFB team. It is a huge privilege to be able to train the national team at a home European Championship. There is still a long way to go until the tournament and the opening game in Munich, which we now want to tackle with the faith we have regained from the last game against France and consolidate the faith within the team and in Germany. We want to inspire and inspire people and the football nation with our football.”

Nagelsmann also took the opportunity to officially say goodbye to the Bayern fans, as the FC Bayern chapter ends for him when he takes office at the DFB. He thanked the club for the special time and wrote: “I am excited about an incredibly big adventure and am looking forward to your support. Let’s do it… all together!”

The Germany-Turkey game in the Berlin Olympic Stadium is without a doubt one of the football highlights of the year. With tickets now available, fans now have the chance to be there live and experience a piece of football history. It is recommended to get tickets early as demand is expected to be high.