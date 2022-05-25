Doha (DPA)

The International Football Association (FIFA) announced the release of tickets for the last three play-off matches and qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, tomorrow (Thursday).

The official website of the World Cup Organizing Committee stated today that Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, one of the eight stadiums that will witness the World Cup, will host the three matches that conclude the World Cup qualifiers.

Two teams will have the opportunity to participate in the first edition of the World Cup in the Arab world and the Middle East at the end of this year.

The three expected matches will start on June 7 with a match between the UAE and Australia to determine the representative of the Asian continent, who will face on the 13th of the same month the Peruvian team in a play-off match, so that the winner will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the third match will witness a confrontation between the teams of Costa Rica and New Zealand to extract the qualification card directly. to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The winner of the match, which will bring together the UAE, Australia and Peru, will join Group D in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which also includes defending champion France, Tunisia and Denmark, while the winner of the Costa Rica and New Zealand match will join Group E to join Japan and Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, and Germany winner 2014 version.

The World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18.