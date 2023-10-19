The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) announced that this Thursday the pre-sale of tickets for the match between the Colombian National Team and Brazil for South American qualifiers; However, in less than 15 minutes the ticket office sold out.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez entered the ideal eleven of Conmebol

The FCF had confirmed that individual ticket pre-sales for fans would last four days; the schedule stipulated by the organization was from this Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 am until October 23 at 7:59 am

According to official information from the Federation, people who have the Bancolombia cardholder service had the possibility of being the first to acquire their ticket, During these four days, for the crucial qualifying match towards the 2026 World Cup.

Tickets for the Colombia vs Brazil game are sold out

But a few minutes after the pre-sale opened, and in record time, the company in charge of the sale confirmed that the 2,533 tickets on the first day were sold out in less than 15 minutes.

​

Besides: The Colombian National Team is ‘destroyed’ by Carlos Antonio Vélez, faithful to his style



Now, fans will have to wait for a new opening of ticket sales to watch the match between the Colombian National Team and Brazil. It should be remembered that the game will take place on Thursday, November 16 at 7 pm and corresponds to the fifth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

ATTENTION 📢 From this moment on, the sale ends on day 01 Presale for Bancolombia cards. 🇨🇴 Capacity available and Completed: 2,533 tickets. pic.twitter.com/tjIuGf10O6 — Tuboleta (@Tuboletaoficial) October 19, 2023

Ticket prices for the Colombia vs Brazil match

– North and south stands: $93,400

– Low eastern stand: $373,400

– Upper eastern stand: $396,700

– Western Grandstand: $641,700

– Low Western Grandstand + VIP FCF: $1,454,700Information taken from the official Tuboleta website.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO