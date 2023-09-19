The demand for tickets for the 2024 and 2025 Dutch GP is already greater than ever.

The Dutch national team has not been performing too well lately. In fact, since 2014 it has actually been crying like crazy. And that’s okay, there isn’t really a generation at the moment like we’ve had since 1988. But fortunately the Netherlands does perform on other points. The women’s team is doing considerably better and we are also winning something at darts. But Verstappen’s performance is unprecedented and creates true madness.

Only because of the performance of Max Verstappen there is now a GP of the Netherlands. Before that, it didn’t even occur to us to organize a GP. Of course there has to be a success factor and wow, there is! Thanks to Verstappen, the Dutch GP has already been a resounding success three times, reports say the organization of the Dutch GP.

The next edition is planned for 2024 and 2025. During the application period, the demand for tickets for the Dutch GP for those editions appeared to be greater than ever.

GP Netherlands tickets are also in demand from the business community

Well, there are of course a lot of Orange fans who should be able to CHEER for something and without Louis van Gaal we won’t achieve very much in terms of football. By the way, the interest is not only from the Orange fan who does not go to a tournament. No, there is also a huge demand for the Dutch GP from the business community. There are – and yes, that’s what they really call it – premium hospitality packages especially for those guests.

Everyone has been able to submit applications until September 8, 2023. The tickets will then be allocated through a lottery process. If you have also requested tickets, you will be told this week whether you can actually buy them. If you are not selected before 2024, you may be selected before 2025. If the tickets are not purchased immediately, the tickets will then be raffled off again.

Dutch GP resounding success

Returning briefly to Verstappen and Zandvoort: despite the necessary skepticism about the Dutch GP, despite the fact that it is Max that initially draws a full house, the race itself is great enough to simply keep. The changes to the track have worked out incredibly well. And it has never really been a boring race.

This is also evident from the requests, more and more visitors come from abroad. This means that non-Max fans are also fans of this race.

A really great achievement by Dutch GP

Now we all expect that it will be very easy to sell out the tickets. Don’t forget that the Belgian GP has been suffering from a lack of interest for years. It is precisely thanks to Max Verstappen that enough tickets are sold here to keep our heads above water. Oh, and what about the old European GP at the Nürburgring and the German GP at the Hockenheimring.

During the period of Michael Schumacher, both German racing temples were filled to the brim with racing fans, but even Sebastian Vettel could not prevent BOTH races from being canceled due to a lack of interest. Even RTL no longer broadcasts the races.

So in that sense it is very special that the Dutch GP is doing so well stays doing. Hopefully the race will remain on the calendar, even if Verstappen hangs up his helmet.

