Iron Maiden returns to Spain next year with its new tour, ‘The Future Past Tour 2023’, with three dates that will take place on July 18 in Barcelona, ​​Murcia on the 20th and Bilbao on the 22nd. Tickets will be available from 10 am this Thursday through the website of the Murcian promoter Madness Live, at prices ranging between 65 and 100 euros plus expenses, depending on the location.

The ticket sales campaign is preceded by an exclusive pre-sale for members of the Iron Maiden fan club that kicked off this Wednesday. During the first hours there were some technical problems due to the high demand. The company enabled a virtual queuing system to prevent server crashes when ticket sales open to the general public this Thursday.

In parallel, through VIP Nation it will be possible to buy a VIP package for the concerts in Murcia, Barcelona and Bilbao, at a price to be confirmed. This option includes grandstand entrance, access to an official pre-concert party, a photocall, access to a private bar with food included and two drink tokens, including official Iron Maiden Trooper beer, a package with exclusive items , a commemorative ticket, a laminated pass, VIP host, participation in a raffle that includes autographed items and skip-the-line access to the ‘merchandising’ stand.

Iron Maiden’s concert at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, organized in collaboration with the city council of the capital, will be the largest that the band will offer in Spain in 2023. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people are expected to attend and it is estimated that will leave about eight million euros in the municipality.

Looking at the past and the future



After reviewing their almost four decades of career with their ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, through 139 concerts held in 33 countries for more than three million people, Iron Maiden will travel to the feudal Japan that inspired their latest studio album, ‘senjutsu’. Published last year, in the midst of a pandemic, the work is marked by a more complex style, with great influences from progressive rock. The tour’s repertoire will be completed with a selection of classics, with a special presence from the album ‘Somewhere in Time’, from 1986, characterized by a futuristic sound and inspired by the movie ‘Blade Runner’.

The band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, considers that “the combination of these two records is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic ‘Senjutsu’ songs live for the first time and we think combining them with the iconic ‘Somewhere in Time’ will make this tour extra special for fans old and new.”

“It’s been a long wait! 2023 promises to be an exciting year. We really enjoyed our last visit to Barcelona, ​​so it will be great to come back again. It will also be to return to Bilbao, where we haven’t played since 2014, and to the Region of Murcia, which we last visited in 2005!” said Steve Harris, bassist and leader of the band, referring to the concert offered at the Lorca festival Rock.

Prices by area – Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona (July 18) P1

€65 + expenses

P2

€75.+ expenses

P3

€85 + expenses

P4

€90 + expenses

P5

€100 + expenses

Prices by area – Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia (July 20) P1

€65 + expenses

P2

€75 + expenses

P3

€85 + expenses

P4

€90 + expenses

P5

€95 + expenses

P6

€100 + expenses