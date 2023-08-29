The Argentine National Team is experiencing one of its best moments in recent history as it is the current champion: America, Intercontinental and the World. These have been very important titles for the albiceleste team that managed to end a streak of many years without being able to lift a trophy. Now, as the saying goes, the most difficult thing is not to arrive but to stay and Scaloni’s team will seek to remain champion and will have to face the defenses of the titles in the coming years.
The first of these challenges begins with the South American Qualifiers since CONMEBOL made its fixture official and, at the same time, decided that the first dates would be held next September. In recent days it was confirmed that the debut in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 It will be next Thursday, September 7 at the Monumental Stadium at 9:00 p.m. in what will be the first real game for points after the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The rival? Ecuador. Everything you need to know.
When do tickets go on sale for Argentina-Ecuador?
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has not yet provided any information on the date and manner of ticket sales, but it is estimated that tickets to attend the clash with Ecuador can be purchased through Depor Tick. Wednesday August 30 is the date set for this to happen.
How much are the tickets on sale for Argentina-Ecuador?
Taking the last commitment as a reference, these will be the prices:
Overall: $12,000
Less than popular (up to 10 years): $7,000
Sívori and Centenario Media stalls: $24,000
San Martín and Belgrano Alta: $24,000
San Martín and Belgrano Baja: $48,000
San Martín and Belgrano Media: $49,000
How to get tickets for Argentina-Ecuador?
1) Login to DeporTick.
2) Click Login/Register in the upper right corner.
3) Complete the data.
