Mexico City.- Juan Jose SerranoComptroller of Mexico City, reported that the tickets to the Super Bowl game were a gift.

“The tickets for the Super Bowl game were a gift for my 50th birthday, from a cousin who lives in San Diego, and with whom a great love of American football has united us since childhood,” he explained on his social networks.

Yesterday, a photograph of the capital official at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the final game of the NFL was held, emerged.

REFORM reported that the price of the tickets was around 5 thousand 581 dollars, or 111 thousand pesosapproximately.

Serrano pointed out that the tickets were bought by his cousin several months ago, and at a lower price.

“The game tickets had a location up to the last rows of the upper part of the stadium,” he added.

He also added that his and his fiancée’s travel, transportation, lodging, and food expenses were paid with his own resources.