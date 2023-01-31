Genoa – We are moving towards the reopening of a new sector to be allocated to Genoa fans for the match against Parma. The Emilian company has established that a sector adjacent to that of the guests will be open and destined for rossoblù supporters. It’s about around 2000 seats which will be reserved for supporters of the Griffin. The pre-sale, therefore, is destined to start between tomorrow, Wednesday 1st February, and Thursday.

THE channels to purchase tickets for Parma-Genoa they will be the traditional ones.