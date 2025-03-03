542 locations will go for the lowest subscribers that request them and the other 542 will be raffled among the rest that they could not obtain entry by the antiquity criteria

He has reported Real Betis this Monday that has already opened the Input application process so that Betics can go to Meeting back of the round of 16 of the Conference League before the Vitoria SC to be played at the Dom Afonso Henriques de Guimaraes stadium the next Thursday, March 13 from 21.00, Spanish time.

The Vitoria has sent 1,504 tickets that the Verdiblanco team will distribute as follows: 1,084 for partners270 for the clubs and the remaining 150 for the travel agency that is sponsor of the entity, Halcon Travel. The most reportable, after the controversy raised after the displacement to Vigo and the change of criteria for the entries of the matches far from the Villamarín implemented for the duel that was played eight days ago in the coliseum before the Getafe, is that Betis has decided that the 1,084 localities destined for the partners They are distributed in half in equal parts between the antiquity criterion (542 entries) and by raffle (the remaining 542).

Betis has communicated that will perform first the allocation of the 542 entries according to the Antiquity criteria and, nextwill perform the Draw of the other 542 Among the rest of the applicants who could not obtain entry for the criteria of the longest subscribers.

The ticket application process will be available from March 3 Until next Wednesday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m. Despite the two types of entry allocation, all members must request them in the same way. For its part, the ticket application process for the clubs will begin on Wednesday, March 5, once the club contacts them for the usual channels and will end on Thursday, March 6 at 12:00 hours.









Another important aspect for this displacement is that of the security. The Heliopolitan club has also reported that once this assignment process was closed, following its security protocols and with the objective that the Betics can move quiet and peacefulwill send the list of the attendees to the National Police to verify that No fan has a criminal record, Prohibition of access to sports enclosures o Incident history.