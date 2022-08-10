We are getting closer to the World Cup Australia – New Zealand 2023, due to this the teams that have already got their ticket for this tournament are preparing with international games to reach next year’s World Cup in their version.
Two of the teams that have opted to arrive in their best version at this event are the United States and England. Both teams were crowned champions of the tournaments they participated in this summer. The United States beat Canada in the final to win the Concacaf Women’s Championship, while England, on the other hand, won the Women’s EURO for the first time at Wembley on July 31.
Both teams have agreed to a friendly match that will be played on October 7 at Wembley Stadium as part of the teams’ preparation for the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup. Just 24 hours after the news was announced on social networks and the tickets were put on sale, a total sold out was achieved for this meeting. This becomes a sales record for any women’s soccer game in the world.
The last time the United States and England met was in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in France where the Americans advanced to the final 2-1.
The United States will come to this meeting as the current world champion and positioned in first place in the FIFA ranking. England is in position number 4 in the ranking and they have just won their most current title, EURO 2022.
