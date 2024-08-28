Mexico City.– In order to make the process easier, Ticketmaster Mexico announced that with its new app you will be able to buy tickets for concerts around the world using the same account you are already registered with in Mexico.

In a statement, the ticket office said the goal is to quickly and easily purchase and manage tickets for highly sought-after shows, such as those of Adele, Taylor Swift, Oasis and Coldplay.

“This new Ticketmaster app coming to Mexico is another step in the company’s digital evolution strategy. We are excited to connect fans with their favorite events, no matter where they are,” said Ana María Arroyo, General Manager of Ticketmaster Mexico. The Ticketmaster Global app will send you recommendations based on your interests and ticket purchase history, keeping you informed about upcoming events from the artists you are looking for.

You can also transfer the tickets you purchased through the app to make it a simple and easy process, which is why they also recommend adding your tickets to the wallet to have them available at the event.