Ticketmasterthe well-known ticket sales company, alerted its users in Mexico this Saturday about a hack into its database that has compromised personal and banking informationThe company said in an email, also shared on social media, that the security breach occurred between April 2 and May 18, and was caused by an “unauthorized third party” accessing a database hosted in the cloud by an external provider.

According to the statement, the The breached data includes names, basic contact information and payment card details. such as credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates. This has raised significant concerns among users, who now need to take additional steps to protect themselves against potential fraud.

Ticketmaster The company has assured that it has taken technical and administrative measures to improve the security of its systems and protect its clients’ data. These measures include rotating passwords for all affected accounts, reviewing access permissions and increasing alert mechanisms in the digital environment.

The company recommended that users be vigilant and Take precautions to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud Suggestions include regularly monitoring bank accounts, statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

This incident occurs months after Ticketmaster suffered one of the largest hacks in its history. In that event, a group of cybercriminals known as ‘Shinyhunters’ stole personal data of at least 56 million customers, which was then sold on specialized forums for around $500,000. ‘Shinyhunters’ has previously been linked to massive attacks on companies such as AT&T and Pizza Hut.