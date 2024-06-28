A few months ago, it was revealed that Ticketmaster suffered a massive cyber attack, in which a group of hackers claimed to have stolen 1.3 TB of information from its customers, affecting 560 million people worldwide. The incident generated a great impact, especially because it occurred during the tour of Taylor Swift. The company initially neither confirmed nor denied the attack, but the stolen data was quickly put up for sale. Now, the company has begun contacting those affected, including people from Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The company is sending emails to these people and has posted a dedicated section on its support website, accompanied by FAQs. The attack, it says, did not target its own platform, but rather an “isolated” database hosted in the cloud by a third party. Although no clear details are provided, it is possible that the attack also affected people in other countries. The stolen information includes email addresses, phone numbers, encrypted credit card information and other personal data.

They did not disclose the number of people affected, although the attackers claimed to have obtained information on more than 500 million people. Cybersecurity experts question this figure due to the size of the database, which could include old data. In a presentation to the office of the Maine Attorney General, Ticketmaster The platform revealed that “more than 1,000 people were affected,” without providing a figure. The platform also warned about the circulation of inaccurate information related to the incident.