The followers of Taylor Swift in Mexico got an unpleasant surprise when ticket master informed them that their tickets for the long-awaited concerts of the singer at the Foro Sol were canceled. This situation generated a stir on social networks, where those affected expressed their anger, sadness and frustration upon learning that the tickets could no longer be recovered.

The reason behind these cancellations lies in the breach of the rules established by Ticketmaster from the beginning of the sale. The company had specified that each customer could purchase up to four tickets per account, regardless of the type of ticket, section or cost. However, some non-detailed rules were posted on the Ticketmaster website, stemming from buyer experience at previous events.

Fake: Up to 8 tickets per person

Among the rumors, the possibility of buying up to eight tickets per account was mentioned, as long as two different cards were used to make the purchase. There was also speculation about an advance sale called Priority, in which the purchase of up to eight tickets would be allowed, regardless of the card or account used. However, in this case, there was no such advance sale.

Of all the rumors and speculations, only one thing turned out to be true: they could be purchased only four tickets. Those affected by the cancellations received notification that the real reason was exceeding the number of tickets allowed.

What will happen with canceled tickets?

In this situation, Ticketmaster will refund the total amount of canceled tickets to the same card with which the purchase was made. Waiting times for automatic reimbursement vary depending on the banking institution, being approximately seven business days for credit cards and of 20 to 30 business days for debit cards.

Although canceled tickets can no longer be recovered in their original order, it is expected that in the coming weeks these tickets are put back on sale on the Ticketmaster websitethus providing an opportunity for those fans quick and cunning enough to acquire them.

So far, it has not been revealed if Ticketmaster plans to hold a special sale or if it will exclusively notify those who stayed in “Waiting list” during previous sales.

It should be noted that Taylor Swift will perform at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2023, and there are rumors of a possible announcement of a fifth date soon.

It is important to note that while these cancellations have caused anger among fans, Ticketmaster’s action in canceling excess tickets is intended to ensure that tickets actually reach Taylor Swift’s true fans, thus fulfilling its commitment to provide equitable access to the concerts.