After the end of year festivities, the Ipiranga Museum will be reopened to the public from next Tuesday. Tickets remain free for visitation and since the day before yesterday they can be exchanged for a kilogram of non-perishable food. The initiative is part of an action in partnership with Mesa Brasil Sesc São Paulo, a program to combat hunger and waste that has connected donor companies and social institutions for almost thirty years.

Booking tickets remains the same and can be done online. Weekly, on Fridays, at 10 am, tickets are offered for the following two weeks. Registration on the Sympla platform can be done before batch opening, to speed up scheduling.

According to the organization, another option for those who cannot book the ticket online is to pick it up directly at the box office. Distribution begins at 11:30 am, in order of arrival, and is subject to capacity. Tickets are released every hour and the tip is to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.

EXTENDED. The free access to the Ipiranga Museum was extended until March this year, due to the high demand after the reopening of the cultural space.

Food donations – both from those who booked online and from those who will pick up tickets in person – can be delivered directly to the Ipiranga Museum, in boxes that will be on display next to the ticket office. Participation is spontaneous.

The initiative resumes the partnership that the museum had already carried out with Sesc in June 2021, during the pandemic. It also aims to make the population aware of the importance of responsible donation, with quality items, easily collected and within expiration date.

What to donate: non-perishable foods, packaged within the expiration date, such as rice, beans, pasta, oil, powdered milk, canned sardines, canned corn, canned peas, tomato sauce and wheat flour.

DISTRIBUTION. The collected groceries will be distributed to social institutions in São Paulo registered and benefited by the program, such as day care centers, services for children and young people, shelters, reception centers for homeless people, social centers for the elderly, among others.

The museum has an entrance at Rua dos Patriotas, nº 20 and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.