Ticket to Paradise: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Sunday 9 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Ticket to Paradise is broadcast, a 2022 film co-written and directed by Ol Parker, British screenwriter and director. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Georgia and David loved each other so much, years before and before everything separated them. She lives in Los Angeles, he in Chicago. Their meeting point is their ‘little girl’, fresh out of college and on a flight to Bali. The prize vacation in paradise soon turns into hell for mum and dad, joined by some fatal news: Lily has decided to marry Gede, a Balinese seaweed farmer. At war on everything for once they agree and find a common ground: to prevent their beloved daughter from making their own mistake. Boycotting the wedding is the plan but heaven and two adjoining rooms will yield love and surrender.

Ticket to Paradise: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Ticket to Paradise, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

George ClooneyDavid

Julia RobertsGeorgia

Kaitlyn DeverLily

Maxime BouttierGede

Billie LourdWren Butler

Lucas BravoPaul

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ticket to Paradise on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.