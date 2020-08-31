López Obrador, at an event in Mexico City in February. Marco Ugarte / AP

We still do not know the dimensions that this disaster will eventually take on, because the disaster is still happening out there, before our eyes, and has no foreseeable end date. But it must already be clear that the economic losses that covid-19 will leave in Mexico will be as catastrophic as the human ones have been. The closure of thousands of businesses and the massive drop in employment (according to official estimates, around eleven million people have partially or totally lost their source of income) will not be easy to overcome. And the decrease in collection and investment and the …