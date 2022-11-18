By Lisa Richwine and Diane Bartz

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ticketmaster canceled ticket sales on Friday for singer Taylor Swift’s U.S. tour, after fans complained about the site crashing earlier in the week and a U.S. senator raised concerns. about the company’s dominance in its industry.

Ticket pre-sales for the US Eras tour – the artist’s first in five years – opened on Tuesday. Fans who rushed to buy on the Ticketmaster website encountered long wait times and crashes, and many were unable to obtain their tickets.

Ticketmaster said on Twitter late on Thursday that it was canceling public ticket sales on Friday due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient inventory of remaining tickets”. It was not immediately clear whether more tickets would be sold.

In a letter to Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Chair of the US Senate Antitrust Committee, expressed “grave concern over the state of competition in the ticket sales industry, and its detrimental impact on the consumers”.

“Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market protects it from the competitive pressures that typically pressure companies to innovate and improve their services,” added Klobuchar in the letter, which has been made public. “That could result in the kinds of dramatic service failures we’ve seen this week, where consumers are the ones paying the price.”

Ticketmaster said in a note on Thursday that it had anticipated heavy demand for tickets, but that the extreme interest, combined with bot attacks, had led to “unprecedented traffic to our site” and inconvenience for some fans.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Diane Bartz in Washington, DC)