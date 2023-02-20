Manchester United added that the increase was due to the high cost of hosting matches, which had increased by 40 percent in the past five years, and by 11 percent in the last 12 months alone.

Club statement

• “The modest price increase for the 2023-2024 season is necessary to enable the club to operate on a sustainable basis.”

• “We kept rising prices well below the current rate of inflation.”

• “Ticket prices at Old Trafford, combined with match-day food and drink prices, will continue to be among the most affordable in the Premier League.”

• “Season ticket prices for those under 16 years old and for youngsters will remain the same, with a 50 percent discount for season ticket holders for those 65 years of age or older.”

It is noteworthy that the American Glazer family, which owns the club, is considering selling it, with confirmed purchase offers from the “Ineos” company owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, as well as Qatari destinations.