Oleg Panteleev, an expert in the field of aviation, executive director of the AviaPort agency, predicted a rapid rise in air ticket prices in April. Reported by RIA News…

According to Panteleev, the current low level of prices for air tickets does not provide profitability, so the airlines will have to compensate for their losses. According to his forecast, before their bankruptcies, supply will exceed demand, so in February-March prices may remain low. “But from April there will be growth and, I believe, rapid growth,” the expert believes.

Earlier, the Russians were named the most affordable holiday destinations in January. So, a tour to Sochi for 7 days after the New Year holidays with a flight for two Muscovites will cost at least 14 thousand rubles. For a trip from Moscow to Kaliningrad and a hotel for 7 nights, two people will have to spend 23 thousand rubles. Among other countries, tours to Egypt and Turkey turned out to be the most affordable, and among the beach destinations you can find good offers of tours to Zanzibar and the UAE.