The price of tickets for Lionel Messi’s possible debut with Inter Miami exceeds $1,000 on online sales platforms, after the club’s owner, Jorge Mas, mentioned the July 21 match at the DVR PNK Stadium against the Mexican Cruz Azul, as a possible date for its premiere.

Inter Miami is sunk in the last position in the East of the MLS and has six consecutive defeats, but the enthusiasm in the city is maximum and the expectation for the arrival of Messi, who will be able to join his new club on July 5triggered the prices of all the team’s matches until the end of the season.

A few minutes after the announcement of the signing of Messi, arrived on June 7, the price of tickets for the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul went from around 40 dollars to more than 500, but now there are no tickets for less than $1,100 left on the ‘Vivid Seats’ resale platform.

On the ‘SeatGeek’ platform, the cheapest ticket sold for $1,060 on Wednesday morning, while in ‘GameTime’, the tickets sold for a minimum of 1,030 dollars.

The DVR PNK Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, about fifty kilometers from Miami, has a capacity for 19,000 spectators and the club plans to carry out some works in the next four weeks to increase it to 22,000.



Still, many entries are being reselling for figures in excess of $10,000.



And it is that, even if Messi is unlikely to debut before July 21, there was also a notable price increase for the match on June 15 at Saint Louis, with the cheapest tickets selling for over $140.

All Inter Miami matches until the end of this season have skyrocketing prices and, for example, a seat at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to see the LAFC-Inter Miami on September 3 costs a minimum of $400.

