From: Hannes Niemeyer

Traveling through Italy by train? From 2024 this will also be possible in luxury: With the “La Dolce Vita” train from “Orient Express”. But the short trip is not cheap.

Munich – dream destination Italy! Especially for Germans, the country is one of the favorite destinations for summer holidays. But it is not only in times of a global climate crisis that travel alternatives to airplanes are becoming increasingly popular. For example by train. Night trains with sleeping cabins, which have long been known from popular Interrail routes, are also experiencing a new revival. The relaxed rattle of the rails in the background. And what if you can still sleep in a bed from the luxury hotel brand? A dream that will soon be possible, but also costs a lot.

A different kind of trip to Italy: ArsenaleSpA is planning this in cooperation with the “Orient Express” brand, also known around the world for Agatha Christie’s novel. And the tour of the country should be quite expensive fun. The plans for the “La Dolce Vita” train were already presented in 2021, and from 2024 the wagons are to then travel from Rome towards Sicily or through Venice and Palermo. One to three nights are possible for a total of six tours in “iconic regions”, as the website says. The prices start for two people from 6000 euros, reports Bloomberg.

The “La Dolce Vita” train from the outside: The luxury train is to tour Italy in old carriages like these from 2024. (Archive image) © Samantha Zucchi / Insidefoto / Imago

Paolo Barletta, Managing Director of Arsenale SpA, describes the journeys with the “La Dolce Vita” train Bloomberg as “a luxury cruise on rails”. The target group is clear: particularly wealthy travelers. The most expensive suite on board costs 25,000 euros per night. But you also get a lot on offer, as photos on the “La Dolce Vita” train website show. There will be 12 deluxe cabins on board. All are furnished with a sofa that folds out into a double bed. A stool and a coffee table are also included, as is a seven square meter private bathroom.

Meanwhile, things are a bit more luxurious in the 18 suite cabins. There is also a bed here, but also a table with two armchairs and a private bathroom. The cabins are eleven square meters. There is also a selected “La Dolce Vita” suite. A December 2021 video released by Orient Express shows what the inside of the train is supposed to look like:

Of course, food and drinks can also be conveniently ordered into the cabins via room service. However, there is also a separate dining car in one of the 12 cars that make up the train. Of course, the choice of food is also exquisite. Specialties such as truffles and sea urchins and of course wines are served to the sound of Italian music. The entire interior of the train is intended to pay homage to the glamour, joie de vivre and art of the 1960s. Brass paneling and colors like terracotta and purple are ubiquitous.

There should also be a lot to see during the journey. According to the website, it is planned that the train will also run on branch lines, so you can get special views of the mountains or the sea. In places like Venice, Milan or Rome there should also be the opportunity to get off at selected events and then get on again.

The trips should start in 2024. It should start loudly Bloomberg initially with two trains, four more trains are to be added in 2025. However, if you want to take part, you have to register in advance. The phase for this is already underway. A deposit of 500 euros per cabin is required. Arsenale boss Barletta also told the news site that enough people have already done all the available places for 2024. Official bookings should start after the summer.

Holidays in the nearby south also have a few pitfalls. Recently, increased prices in Italy even called a ministry into action. And the traffic rules in Italy have also been tightened. (han)