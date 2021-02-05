Carrying a camera on city streets, markets, places covered with people, and on travel trips is a joy for those who possessed that hobby, and he followed his talent in it, so these photographers often document important moments in the life of cities, and in remembering their landmarks that may be absent with urbanization and the expansion of cities Today, there is nothing left of the appearances of Jerusalem or Beirut and even Cairo in the early years of the last century other than what was captured and documented by those foreign photographers during their numerous visits, which were not without risks, troubles and adventures, the camera holder is always accused, and in fact he is interested, at least as it was India and some Arab countries require you to register your camera and its equipment on the last pages of the passport, to ensure that you do not sell it without your customs. This is how I would explain it whenever they stamped my passport and filled his last page with camera data. The problem with the camera holder is that he photographed all the friends on the trip, and forgot They are to photograph it, and most of them if they want to provide that service as a favor, it is not their duty, you find them do not know how to deal with a complex professional camera, so most of your pictures appear not clearly visible or your face is captured and the rest of the image is a blue sky, meaningless, and someone once made me laugh In the Dutch city of The Hague, when he saw me interested in photographing and choosing angles with that huge camera, he told me, offering me his free service: “Give me your pictures!” I thanked him, smiling mischievously, and said to my mind: “Maybe I thought my ears were pierced!” Because if he had this camera whose value exceeds twenty thousand dirhams, I will not see the photo, nor the camera, especially since it has the characteristics of long-distance runners, and I am a hundred meters who need a break twice from me, and once in Indonesia a pickpocket laughed at me. It caught me while I was busy with photography, so he kidnapped My glasses were on my face, he took refuge in a tall tree, and he kept laughing as he fragmented those carefully chosen glasses, which have their dear commercial symbol, so I thank God that he did not steal the camera, and in the events of Mecca during the days of “Juhayman” and days after the disaster, it was seized in an empty place at the end of the old market , And I take up that black camera, and it was subjected to identity searches and searches, and the confiscation of films when I proved goodwill with the polite and carefully selected speech of a man belonging to the desert and its dialect, and the UAE’s permissibility, and that I do not follow any newspaper, which is contrary to what happened in Cairo once, after Sadat’s historic visit For Israel, and the atmosphere of quarrels between Arab countries and Egypt at the time, and Sadat’s campaigns in pursuit of journalists, writers and the most prominent intellectuals, I was seized with this camera that raises suspicion in the minds of recruits from Upper Egypt, but this I was without an identity in the pocket, and I don’t know who led me to that. Glaucoma »that I saw at the end of Farid Shawky and Mahmoud Al-Meligy’s films, was it the camera and its equipment, or not carrying a passport, or both? The important thing is, until I got rid of this dilemma, perhaps it took three long hours, calls, entertainment, camera stories on travels, and the joy that brings artistic shots or those embarrassing situations that do not end, but it is the only one we carry in our return bags, and it is the one that always remains with us in our memory .