Because now, for a year and more, we have not cut a new ticket for travel, and our old tickets have expired, and we do not know what is their fate? Will they activate it and extend its validity, or will God bless the days of travel? Today all our capital is from travel, those pictures that some mobile applications remind us of as a kind of nostalgia and remorse, and our talk about travel has become from the actions of the distant past, such as: “You remember when we were in Germany that year”, or “Where .. we counted in America for years Or, “A family year after year passes by us, and we do not do justice in London, it is reasonable!”

The time has come a long time ago, when one was craving food that he would be tempted to do, and he traveled because the atmosphere and rituals of breakfast from a balcony overlooking those green plains or white-clad mountains across Switzerland bring back the soul, and make the soul live its happiness, on the occasion of breakfast, I do not know why breakfast Linked to travel and hotels, and some hotels as if they give charity about their well-being when they provide breakfast included in the price of their overnight stay. There are cheap or private family hotels in Britain called “Bed and breakfast” or abbreviated as “B&B”, and many travelers are the first question they ask when booking hotels: « Is breakfast included in the room rate? The strange thing is that breakfast in hotels is one of the most expensive meals, if not within the room, our Gulf brothers, although that question insist on it, but they are lazy to get up, and breakfast is wasted on them, and when you ask them, you find their answer: “You see it for free!” And they remain according to the indulgence between breaking the fast or Tariqih or withdrawing it until before noon.

On the contrary, note the Europeans’ relationship to breakfast, especially the free breakfast in hotels, there is a close relationship, confidence that is strengthened every day, and a bond that is inseparable from its nakedness, you find that one of them withdraws himself from the warmth of the bed with his pajamas, attends breakfast hours, and does not miss his moments, and he is all alert and alert And determined not to disappoint his morning raid. If we paid the price of breakfast in advance, and within the room price, we would not “empty”, and some of us would have paid its price in advance, and he was insisting on him at the time, and when that time came, he would be bogged down under the bed, and excited: «By God What I desire today is my loins, my loins, and I feel a headache, ”she says, oozing, of course, you do not desire from a lack of sleep, from the turbulence of his hours, and from slurping in eating late night, and if our friend gets up, he gets up pulling his legs, his eyes are closed and closed, and he can barely open them To see his steps, sit lazily and yawn, whisper coffee, read people with their open appetites, think about them, and not think about himself, especially since the Europeans do wonder at the free breakfast, especially those whose necks find the size of the palm trunk and reddish, and there is a fleshy and greasy void under the undershirt that remains She minimizes the laundry, so that she says that one of them kept swishing all night It may not be wood, or the soot builds up … and tomorrow we will continue …