From: Johannes Welte

In the United States, many people are unable to eat meat after being bitten by a tick. Austrian scientists are now investigating a case in Europe.

Munich/Washington, DC/Vienna – Tired of juicy steaks and thick burgers: A report by the state health authority Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is causing a stir in the USA. More and more people in the United States are suddenly becoming vegan after being bitten by a tick.

Suddenly vegan: tick triggers meat allergy in hundreds of thousands of Americans

The health agency’s report speaks of more than 110,000 people suffering severe allergic reactions after eating beef, pork, venison or other mammalian meats, milk or gelatin. Some serious symptoms appeared hours after eating the meat or milk:

hives

nausea

Vomit

Diarrhea

Severe abdominal pain

difficulty breathing

dizziness

swelling of the lips, throat, tongue or eyelids

What the researchers noticed: The symptoms were piling up in an area where the Lone Star tick occurs – in the US states of North Carolina and Tennessee. In fact, the patients who showed the said allergy symptoms had previously been bitten by this tick. The researchers found out that it is an allergy to the sugar molecule galactose, which the ticks inject into their victim’s body with their bite.

450,000 Americans could be affected – suspected case in Austria

Alpha-galactose is also contained in red meat, which leads to a cross-reaction. Since the medical connection was only recently discovered, the researchers assume that the number of unreported cases is high. And even up to 450,000 Americans could be affected by the allergy without even knowing it.

The wood tick tick (Ixodes ricinus), which is widespread in Central Europe – including Germany – also secretes alpha-galactose when it bites. In fact, Austrian physicians report a case in which a man developed symptoms like the victims of the Lone Star tick in the USA after eating meat and being bitten by a tick.

The wood tick is the most widespread tick species in Europe. © Marijan Murat/dpa/dpa-tmn

A similar case in Austria caused a stir among doctors

“The patient ate a steak in the evening, medium-rare. A hives appeared in the middle of the night and the 51-year-old patient from Lower Austria suffered from shortness of breath – a classic anaphylactic reaction,” reports Prof. Franz Allerberger, Head of Public Health at AGES (Agency for Health and Food Safety). Vienna clinical weekly from the allergic reaction that occurred three months after the tick bite.

A year after the first tick bite, the man was bitten by a tick again in 2018. “Five severe allergic reactions followed with hives all over the body, swollen hands, drop in blood pressure, diarrhea, vomiting and in some cases even shortness of breath.” The symptoms appeared at night, always several hours after the man had eaten beef.

Doctors advised patients to avoid meat, milk and gummy bears

According to the doctor, the symptoms went away on their own without medical treatment. Only after another severe reaction to pork, which required treatment with cortisone and intravenous antihistamine, was the patient tested for alpha-galactose allergy. The doctors then advised the patient to avoid red meat in the future. “In individual cases, milk, gummy bears and medicines containing gelatin must also be avoided,” it said.

In Germany, the topic is still relatively new, many patients and doctors are not yet sensitized to Alpha Gal Syndrome. “So there is a potentially high number of unreported cases,” says allergist Prof. Dr. Uta Jappe from the Research Center Borstel of the Leibniz Lung Center mein-allergie-portal.com. That could change in the near future.