Rome – Rare episodes, but not too much. The last in order of time to speak publicly about the ordeal was Victoria Cabello.

Yet over time several famous people have shared their experiences: supermodel Bella Hadid and her mother, actors Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin and Ben Stiller, singer Avril Lavigne and even theformer president George W. Bush. All united by having contracted Lyme disease, which World Day was celebrated on May 1st.

FEATURES AND SYMPTOMS

Also known as Lyme borreliosis, Lyme disease (or disease) is the most commonly spread infection by tick bite. It mainly affects the skin, joints, nervous system and heart with disorders of varying severity. Because it affects multiple organs and parts of the body, it is called a ‘multisystem’ disease, “he explains Maurizio Ruscio, pathologist, hematologist and scientific director of the Laboratory Medicine department of the University Health Authority of Trieste.

Symptoms can appear at different stages of the disease: in about 60% of cases it begins, a few weeks after the infection, with a reddening of the skin in the bite area, called erythema migrans due to its slow and constant progression in the skin, it is sometimes associated with conjunctivitis, flu-like symptoms.

If not treated, in the following months, joint and muscle pains, neurological symptoms of various kinds, sometimes cardiac involvement may occur. These symptoms are often accompanied by fatigue with feeling of being unwell which can persist for many months, even for years if the disease is not diagnosed and correctly treated.

If you come into contact with a forest tick, are you sure you will get the disease? “No – explains Ruscio – he contracts Lyme disease only if the tick has collected the bacterium Borrelia Burgdorferi in the previous meals. The tick bite is not dangerous in itself, it becomes dangerous when the parasite is infected and acts as a vector for bacteria, viruses and other pathogenic microorganisms, responsible for insidious and sometimes serious diseases, such as Lyme disease. The passage of infectious agents occurs during the meal, with the tick’s saliva transfers the microbial agents it carries into the host’s blood. In most cases the sting does not cause pain or discomfort, for this – underlines the expert – its bite can go unnoticed. To become aware of its presence, it is necessary to look for it carefully, carefully inspecting the whole body, in particular the areas where there is sweat (head, armpits, wrists, groin, navel and waistline, hollow of the knee; in children, hairline and back area the ears). Sometimes its presence is revealed by a slight redness, combined with itching, in the area where it is attached “.

HOW LYME DISEASE IS TREATED

“The treatment involves taking specific antibiotics, in the doses and for the times provided for by the therapy protocols. The rate of complete recovery is high – assures the pathologist – and exceeds 90% when Lyme disease is recognized and treated early on. The percentage is reduced, however, in the case of late diagnosis. About 10-20% (in some cases 30%) of patients continue to have symptoms after therapy. This can happen due to the persistence of the bacterium in the tissues and organs of the victim, due to the presence of other (co) infections accompanying Borrelia burgdorferi or due to the host’s poor immune defenses or also for the activation of autoimmune processes induced by the infection “.

Are there any behaviors that can reduce the risk of contracting it? If you walk in green areas, meadows, woods, paths, but also parks in urban areas, Lyme Italia Association experts recommend using insect repellents on uncovered skin; wear light-colored clothing so as to facilitate the identification of ticks; cover legs and arms when hiking; walk in the middle of the paths avoiding tall grass; do not sit or lie directly on the grass. The tick, in fact, bites the man at a maximum height of 1 meter; for this reason it is good to pay attention to children and teenagers. At the end of the walk, while you are still outdoors, check the whole body because the presence of ticks on the skin is not perceived and the shower does not detach or kill them.

WHAT ARE COINFECTIONS

“Ticks – explains Ruscio – feed on various mammals and birds, collect various microbial agents, in addition to Borrelia (such as Anaplasmi, Ehrlichie, Rickettsial or viruses such as the tick-borne encephalitis virus – TBE)” which they transmit to the hosts that parasitize.

EPIDEMIOLOGY OF LYME DISEASE

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, e there are an estimated 230,000 cases per year in Western Europe, with an average incidence of 22 cases per 100,000 people / year.

The incidence range of the disease is 73.9-100.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last eight years (2011-2018), but the incidences in some countries reach a peak of 350 per 100 thousand inhabitants and have increased in the last two decades. . The distribution of the Lyme disease in the European continent it is linked to that of its main vector, the Ixodes ricinus tick, which is widespread even in countries located at higher latitudes. Often found even over 2,500 meters high.

In Italy, the regions most affected and now considered endemic are Friuli Venezia Giulia, LiguriaVeneto, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, while in the central-southern regions and in the islands the reports are sporadic.

The real incidence of Lyme disease in humans in Italy is however unknown due to a strong discrepancy in the available data.

THE LYME ITALIA ASSOCIATION

“The Lyme Italia and co-infections Association – explains the president Daniela Colombo – is a voluntary organization created to spread the knowledge of the disease and co-infections in order to support patients in the complex diagnostic and therapeutic process. We are committed to carrying out information campaigns. on the media and organize conferences, meetings, aimed at both the population and health personnel, to raise awareness of Lyme disease and other co-infections related to it, but also to make effective and pervasive prevention practices habitual; support the sick and their families in obtaining a correct diagnosis; promote the social and institutional recognition of Lyme disease in our country, so that the right to work, education and psychological assistance of the sick are guaranteed; promote fundraising campaigns to support scientific research; constantly inform about the scientific progress achieved in Italy and abroad regarding this disease and disseminate the results achieved by the research; promotes knowledge of the disease in order to prevent it “.