The electric light plant in Ticino, Argentina. SGCT

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, an unprecedented blackout left all of Argentina without power. A massive failure caused by an operational error that is still being investigated caused the disconnection of the entire Argentine Interconnection System for more than 13 hours and dragged down several cities in Uruguay and Paraguay. In total, more than 50 million users were left completely in the dark. Meanwhile, in Ticino, a small town located in the province of Córdoba, the 3,000 inhabitants continued with their lives without alterations: there, thanks to the electrical generation based on peanut shells, the energy service was not affected. Today the use of this biomass resource self-supplies the town with clean energy and allowed a response to an environmental and social problem that dragged on for years.

The story begins more than 15 years ago in the province of Córdoba, where the “peanut cordon” is located, which covers several cities and towns, including Ticino. Behind China and the United States, Argentina is the third largest producer of peanuts on the planet and due to climatic conditions, the product that is exported from this country is highly sought after in European and Latin American markets. At the rate of great production, sales growth and export records, an environmental problem arose: what to do with all the peanut shells that were discarded, were collected in the fields, scattered and due to their own humidity conditions generated fires that affected the daily life of people.

The plan, which until then was a private initiative of the peanut company Lorenzatti Ruech, began to take shape with an initial investment of eight million dollars and consisted of the creation of the company Generación Ticino Biomasa and the large electricity generation plant. In 2018, state assistance was added to private capital through “RenovAR”, a program aimed at assisting industries from different parts of the country in projects for electricity generation from renewable sources. The agreement details that the State itself is the buyer at a stable price of the energy that, once it enters the general network, is available to supply the people.

Two problems, one solution

To the environmental problem due to the burning of the peanut shell and the smoke that caused great discomfort in the town, another great difficulty was added: Ticino never had a good electricity network. “The town has a deteriorated network, the problem is that we always had many outages, some were micro-outages that lasted a few seconds or minutes. Even a thousandth of a second. But that for an industry is enough to paralyze production for two hours”, Pablo Margiaria, Secretary of Management and Communication of Ticino, tells América Futura.

Machinery used in the Ticino electric power plant. SGCT

In a context of increased production, expansion of industries and the landing of new players in the peanut industry, solving the energy problem was key. In the “peanut cordon”, explains Margiaria, about 80% of Argentine peanuts are produced. In total, it is estimated that 45,000 tons of peanut shells are discarded per year, which today are used for electricity generation.

How to make energy from peanut shells

“One of the pillars of the project was the amount of peanut shell that we were going to have,” recalls Diego Menta (44), electrician and head of the Ticino Biomass Generation Plant, who has worked in the peanut industry for 23 years and when found out about the renewable energy project wanted to join immediately. “The plant is linked to the company that processes the peanuts, and that on average supplies us with 80% or 85% of the shell necessary for the process. You have to buy the rest ”, he tells América Futura.

The procedure is complex from its inception. First, the shell arrives at the power generation plant in two ways: by truck and by pneumatic transport (it is blown from one building to another). Then, Menta says, it is unloaded in cells and storage sheds to maintain quality and humidity. Later, it is moved to the caldera, where it is burned in stages until ash remains.

“With that heat, water is heated and saturated steam is obtained. It passes through the boiler again and is transformed into extremely high-temperature steam that looks like compressed air and is transported to the turbine, which rotates at 6,500 revolutions per minute and then reduces its speed to 1,500″, he patiently details. “All that speed is converted into force and coupled to the generator. That is the simple process: going from thermal energy to mechanical energy. Once that steam has delivered all its energy, it is absorbed, cooled, transformed into water and returned to the boiler to start the cycle again”, Menta specifies.

Workers at the Ticino plant. SGCT

The cycle is repeated constantly 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. For this, Menta has a team of 32 people, including boiler operators and biomass movement operators. The energy is incorporated into the system through the Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima (Cammesa), to which the plant sells energy at a stable price.

The town where the power never goes out

Although Ticino is part of the National Interconnected Energy System, when there is a failure or cut that affects the energy distributors in the area, a protocol is activated and the entire town is connected, through a closed circuit, to the Biomass Generation plant .

What happened on June 16, 2019, when the entire country went dark except for Ticino, was no exception. On March 1, nearly 20 million users in Argentina were left in the dark in the middle of a heat wave due to a fire that occurred in a high-voltage network located in the vicinity of the Atucha II nuclear power plant, in the province of Buenos Aires. On that occasion, Ticino also maintained the electricity supply.

“Here there are many power cuts throughout the day, we observe the problem, but nobody in town finds out because the plant supports it,” explains Menta, although he clarifies that sometimes it can take a few seconds or minutes until the service is restored. “The 2019 blackout was historic, but that day we did not take into account the magnitude of what was happening. The town experienced a revolution, for us at the plant it was one more maneuver, but this town was the only one that had energy, it generated a great social impact”, he recounts.

The town of Ticino in Argentina. SGCT

Margiaria focuses on the fact that renewable electricity generation came to solve two problems: the lack of quality energy and the environmental difficulty that the peanut shell produced. “This allowed Ticino to enter the map, we began to receive industrial tourism,” he says. Menta clarifies that it is not easy to promote a renewable energy system of these characteristics due to the costs and it is hoped that governments will support more similar projects. “What seems like a small energy solution today may be bigger in the future,” he says.