Ticino rowers, storm over the Pavia club

Three women of Pavia report having been victims of sexist photos and insults in a “tennis chat” for men only among the members of the Ticino rowers, a club of the Pavia elite. The story, in which eight friends are involved, was reported by the Pavia Province. For now only one of them has been sanctioned from the club (suspended for three months by the arbitrators). In the chat – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they circulated names and photos of very young people in bikinis, daughters of other members. Yes voted for the best “b-side”they exchanged sexual details and we bet on it future conquests. Girls subjected to sexist insults and their families no longer go to the club. Some members are now calling for the heads of the managers. And the eight friends in the chat they may soon be investigated.

Everything – continues Il Corriere – dates back to August but until now their mouths had always remained sealed. So much so that only on Tuesday, after the newspaper article, the top management of Canottieri wrote a rather aseptic email to the members: “There is a ongoing legal proceedings, respecting the privacy of all the people involved, “with the hope of saving the climate of friendship and closeness that has always distinguished this company”. According to the accusations, the eight members of the club involved, yes they exchanged gossip about betrayals and sexual details, or we fantasized about the next very young conquest complete with time challenge to friends, there were names and photo in bikinis by the pool of other members' daughters. Twenty-year-old girls that the now almost fifty-year-old protagonists of the chatter had seen as infants.

