The last person who knew Federico García Lorca is gone: his eldest niece, the delicate and fragile Tica Fernández Montesinos, 92 years old. Her memory will remain forever linked to an unforgettable photo in which she appears with her uncle Federico and her brother Manuel at the doors of the Huerta de San Vicente. Tica was that daughter that Federico knew he could not have. She herself told me about it on many occasions, during the exciting visits that in recent years I was fortunate enough to be able to make to her at her last residence in Aravaca, Madrid. “My uncle Federico saw me as the daughter he would not have.” He felt so sorry when he told me that. I imagined that time a century ago, I imagined Federico, his hidden and persecuted homosexuality and I imagined how hard it must be to know that you are not going to be able to be a father.

Tica always said that when, at the age of four, she fell ill, she spent her convalescence in the Huerta de San Vicente. Her father being her doctor, she always regretted that penicillin did not yet exist that would have cured her of the deafness that she carried for life. Yes, she always remembered with enormous affection the frequent visits that her uncle Federico made to her: “Tica, how are you?” she asked him in her powerful voice. Of those first memories of her, she kept one that she recounted with special affection and that perfectly portrays the fun character of her uncle. During that illness, her mother cut her braids and while she was doing it to her, her uncle Federico was acting like she was “crying for a lie, and I always thanked him for that gesture of complicity.”

Federico García Lorca, with Tica Fernández Montesinos as a girl (right) and her brother Manuel. COURTESY OF THE FAMILY OF TICA FERNÁNDEZ MONTESINOS

Tica had a terribly sad childhood. One of the worst childhoods she can imagine. In August 1936, when Tica was six years old, her father, the mayor, Manuel Fernández-Montesinos Lustau, and shortly after her uncle Federico, were murdered in Granada. In the summer of 1940, the rest of the family was able to board the Marqués de Comillas to head into exile in New York. Her grandfather Federico García Rodríguez said on the deck of the ship: “I don’t want to return to this fucking country in my life.” Tica, the eldest niece of Federico García Lorca, was traveling on that boat. She was 10 years old then.

As in one of those Lorca omens, Tica traveled to the city of skyscrapers that had so impacted, marked and transformed the author of Poet in New York. He did it eleven years after Federico’s stay at Columbia University. In 1929 his uncle had written a letter to his sister Concha, when he heard the news of the first pregnancy in the family: “A girl will be born and I will be her godfather and her name will be Tica” (in homage to the poet’s mother, Mrs. Vicenta Lorca) . From Vicenta, Vicentica and from Vicentica, Tica. And so, Tica spent more than a decade—her entire adolescence—in New York City, where distance and time tried to heal wounds that still bleed today.

Tica told me one afternoon, in the breeze of a September like this in Madrid, an anecdote that she had already told in her memoirs, but hearing it from her – out loud – seemed incredibly tender and magical to me. Once the family settled in New York, Tica picked up the book of The gypsy romancer. Immersed as she was in her uncle’s verses, and still being too young to understand, she asked her grandmother Doña Vicenta for the meaning of a word that she did not understand. “Grandma,” Tica asked, “what does lubricious mean?” She had read it in Romance of the moon, moon. Her grandmother looked at her perplexed, took the book from her and told her that these were not things for girls. A moment like this makes you never forget the meaning of a word when you discover what it hides. Tica was simply delicate and wonderful.

A few years ago he published two books of memoirs, two precious literary gems, essential testimony to understanding the joy and drama, the lights and shadows, of the family of the immortal poet: The sound of water in the ditches and Disjointed notes of a girl who lost the war. My dear friend, the writer and literature professor Fanny Rubio, had told me shortly before I met Tica personally: “She is the most Lorca character in the family. Tica subtly navigates through her uncle’s books. She has something—in the air, in the energy, in the form—of Clotilde García Picossi, who was Federico’s favorite cousin and from whom she was inspired for the character of Doña Rosita the bachelorette. Clotilde was the owner of the Huerta del Tamarit, which inspired Federico’s famous Diván. This orchard is now a century old and continues to be not only the property of part of the family, but a place full of life that still houses the magic of Lorca’s games and wonders.

This is how I have perceived Tica since I met her. I have shared many hours with her and I have taken my little daughters so that they would always have the fortune of remembering her and knowing that they too, in some way, had been close to that Lorca universe that I fell in love with when I was eleven years old.

An undated image of Tica Fernández Montesinos.

Tica loved to talk, she was a fantastic conversationalist, despite the effects on her speech caused by the illness she suffered as a child. She also had a prodigious memory. She told me many times, knowing that she worked in the radio, with her sweet and mischievous smile: “If you bring me my uncle’s voice, I would be able to identify it. “I remember it perfectly, serious and powerful.” I would have been happy to fulfill Tica’s last wish. But, like so many things in Lorca, it is a mystery. And he already said it: “Only mystery saves us, only mystery.”

To be, during these years, close to Tica has been to be close to Federico. I also took my dear Miguel Poveda to his residence in Aravaca and on my last visit, last spring, I was with Juan Carlos García de Polavieja, the President of the Association of Friends of Agustín Penón and Marta Osorio. I remember that I already found her tired, she had a hard time identifying me and she didn’t ask me about my daughters as she had always done. We brought her chocolates, which she always appreciated, but she couldn’t eat them either. I learned, that afternoon, with sadness that the vital ethics that I had known in recent years was beginning to blur. I feel sorry for not having been able to bring Federico’s voice to her, as she asked me to do. I wish I had gotten it!

Tica takes with her the sound of Lorca’s voice, her timbre, her accent and the affection of the uncle who predicted that she would be a girl and gave her a name from New York. Tica will remain forever passing through, with her delicate and fragile figure, like a luminous shadow of the Lorca theater.

