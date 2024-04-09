The Terni Influencer & Creator Festival 2024 will take place from 12 to 14 April in the historic center of Terni, and on the occasion of the new edition As many as 130 guests will take turns in the various locations of the event.

Fruit of the renewed trust of the Cassa di Risparmio di Terni and Narni Foundation, which made it possible to organize the festival and guarantee free access to the public, the TIC Festival it will be three days of culture, reflections and ideas.

Concepts that will be conveyed by creators / influencers who have put their communication skills at the service of important causes such as inclusiveness and sustainability, female empowerment, the fight against all forms of hatred, violence and discrimination.

Among the novelties of the 2024 edition, the presence of a stage in Piazza Europa for concerts and debates stands out, located within a street food and beverage village born from the collaboration with Vitamina C and Birra Warsteiner.