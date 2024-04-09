The Terni Influencer & Creator Festival 2024 will take place from 12 to 14 April in the historic center of Terni, and on the occasion of the new edition As many as 130 guests will take turns in the various locations of the event.
Fruit of the renewed trust of the Cassa di Risparmio di Terni and Narni Foundation, which made it possible to organize the festival and guarantee free access to the public, the TIC Festival it will be three days of culture, reflections and ideas.
Concepts that will be conveyed by creators / influencers who have put their communication skills at the service of important causes such as inclusiveness and sustainability, female empowerment, the fight against all forms of hatred, violence and discrimination.
Among the novelties of the 2024 edition, the presence of a stage in Piazza Europa for concerts and debates stands out, located within a street food and beverage village born from the collaboration with Vitamina C and Birra Warsteiner.
The guests and the prizes
Many guests of the 2024 edition of the TIC Festival, including Valerio Lundini, Pierpaolo Spollon, astronaut Luca Parmitano (connecting from Houston), Elena di Cioccio, Francesco Taverna (@IoSonoChico) and Giovanni Muciaccia.
Then again Giovanna Sannino (Carmela di Mare Fuori), Cecilia Sala, Andrea Lorenzon (@CartoniMorti), Chef Hiro, Alessandro Beloli (content creator of Geopop), Giorgio Barchiesi (aka Giorgione), Davide Grasselli (@Grax), Danilo Petrucci, Lorenzo Barone, Gianluca Torre and Ida di Filippo (House at First Sight), Samara Tramontana and Davide Avolio.
And finally the creators of FantaSanremo, Chiara Galeazzi, Eugenio Cesaro and Lorenzo Federici (Eugenio in via di Gioia), the chef Daniele Rossi, the creators of the project UgolizeGiacomo Bevilacqua (@aPandaLike), Davide Nanni, Alberto Matano, the scientists of Generazione Stem, Marco Andriano, Mark Kostabi, professor Alberto Grandi, Davide Autelitano (Ministers), Roberto Dell'Era (Afterhours), Michele Mezzanotte and many others.
Another novelty of this edition will be i TIC AWARDSborn thanks to the partnership with the Regional School Office of Umbria: a project that sees the students of the high schools of Terni reward the creators / influencers who have put their communicative power at the service of great causes.
